David A. Beaver Sells 800 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Stock

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) VP David A. Beaver sold 800 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $70,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CCK stock opened at $93.57 on Thursday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.97 and a twelve month high of $95.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.51.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.38. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Crown from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Crown from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.64.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,820,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,332,000 after purchasing an additional 226,806 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Crown by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,559,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,500 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,215,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,438,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Crown by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,026,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Crown by 94,351.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,009,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,613 shares in the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

