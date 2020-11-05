DaVita Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.54 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:DVA)

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for DaVita in a report released on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst D. Macdonald now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $7.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Get DaVita alerts:

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. DaVita had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on DaVita from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

DVA opened at $96.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.46. DaVita has a 1 year low of $61.59 and a 1 year high of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director John M. Nehra bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.60 per share, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leanne M. Zumwalt sold 3,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $332,049.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,493,843.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,982,347 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 265.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 16.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in DaVita by 122.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.