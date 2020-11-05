DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DENSO from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of DENSO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

DENSO stock opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $37.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. DENSO has a fifty-two week low of $13.31 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

