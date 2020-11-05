Desjardins Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX)

Desjardins reissued their hold rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO)’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th.

TSE CIX opened at C$16.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$17.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82. CI Financial Corp has a 1-year low of C$10.53 and a 1-year high of C$25.81.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$475.44 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) Company Profile

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

