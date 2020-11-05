Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €4.10 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) has been given a €4.10 ($4.82) price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 48.85% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €5.30 ($6.24) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.38 ($7.50).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) alerts:

LHA opened at €8.02 ($9.43) on Thursday. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a one year low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a one year high of €17.95 ($21.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a PE ratio of -1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €7.77 and its 200 day moving average price is €8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Should I invest in “strong buy” stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.