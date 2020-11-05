Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) Given a €5.30 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) (ETR:LHA) received a €5.30 ($6.24) price target from stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 33.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($8.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Independent Research set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa AG (LHA.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €6.38 ($7.50).

LHA opened at €8.02 ($9.43) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €7.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €8.48. Deutsche Lufthansa AG has a twelve month low of €6.85 ($8.06) and a twelve month high of €17.95 ($21.12).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 60 countries.

