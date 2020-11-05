Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €20.80 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €20.80 ($24.47) price objective on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €18.00 ($21.18) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €19.07 ($22.44).

DTE opened at €13.71 ($16.13) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €14.37.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

