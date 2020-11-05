Deutsche Wohnen’s (DWHHF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) in a research note published on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deutsche Wohnen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at $53.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day moving average is $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Deutsche Wohnen has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $53.63.

Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $220.73 million for the quarter. Deutsche Wohnen had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 137.86%. Analysts expect that Deutsche Wohnen will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

