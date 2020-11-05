Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) (ETR:DLG) received a €56.00 ($65.88) target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 52.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.28 ($56.80).

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor Plc (DLG.F) stock opened at €36.76 ($43.25) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. Dialog Semiconductor Plc has a one year low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a one year high of €48.38 ($56.92). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €36.75 and its 200 day moving average is €36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Custom Mixed Signal, Advanced Mixed Signal, and Connectivity & Audio.

