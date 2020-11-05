Diamant Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Diamant Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in AT&T by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 200,968,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,075,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,127 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 102.9% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,589,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,504,524,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658,276 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 27,901,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,476 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,351,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $826,838,000 after buying an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,778,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $658,113,000 after buying an additional 199,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:T opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.52. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp downgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.12.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

