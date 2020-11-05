Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Plans $0.63 Quarterly Dividend

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, December 20th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%.

Dominion Energy has raised its dividend by 31.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.09 and its 200-day moving average is $79.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a PE ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.53.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total value of $4,031,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,101,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,777,177.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

