Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.37-3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.59. Dominion Energy also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.73-0.87 EPS.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 88.68%.

D has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.53.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $4,014,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,038,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,351,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $12,120,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

