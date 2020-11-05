Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.73-0.87 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.79. Dominion Energy also updated its FY20 guidance to $3.37-3.63 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Dominion Energy to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.53.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $82.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.92. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

In related news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total value of $4,074,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 978,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,703,657.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

