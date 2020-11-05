Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading 6.8% Higher

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares traded up 6.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.04. 230,632 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 288,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up from $15.00) on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.61 million, a PE ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 2.03.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,771,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 70,347 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 870,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 452,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service; and technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.