Dorel Industries (DIIBF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 6th.

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Dorel Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Shares of DIIBF opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Dorel Industries has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $12.42. The company has a market cap of $369.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIIBF shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dorel Industries from $4.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Dorel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Dorel Industries from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

About Dorel Industries

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes juvenile products, bicycles, and furniture worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, children's furniture, step stool, hand truck, ladder, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture and futon products.

