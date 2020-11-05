DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Trading Up 6.5%

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was up 6.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.49 and last traded at $14.32. Approximately 121,241 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 204,170 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSPG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of DSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

The stock has a market cap of $339.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 3.10%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DSP Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 375.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 287.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of DSP Group in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in DSP Group by 920.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in DSP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG)

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless, audio, voice, and AI chipsets for smart-enabled devices. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

