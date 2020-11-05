Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.28.
Several research firms have weighed in on DNKN. Piper Sandler cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.
About Dunkin’ Brands Group
Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.
