Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $361.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group stock opened at $106.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.99. Dunkin’ Brands Group has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $106.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on DNKN. Piper Sandler cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. William Blair cut Dunkin’ Brands Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $83.00 to $106.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.11.

In related news, insider Karen Raskopf sold 44,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $3,191,753.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,396. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Varughese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,076.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Dunkin' Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and licenses quick service restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S.

