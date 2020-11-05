Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €27.50 by UBS Group

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) (ETR:DUE) has been given a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.88% from the company’s previous close.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Nord/LB set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUE.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.23 ($35.56).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €26.22 ($30.85) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.45. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €15.72 ($18.49) and a twelve month high of €32.90 ($38.71). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €26.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €24.07.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

