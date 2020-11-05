DZ Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF)

NORMA Group (OTCMKTS:NOEJF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded NORMA Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of NOEJF opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.05. NORMA Group has a 52 week low of $29.05 and a 52 week high of $29.05.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, aviation, irrigation, marine, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

