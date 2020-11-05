Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams comprises about 1.2% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $400,031,000 after acquiring an additional 277,410 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 746,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $431,309,000 after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 694,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,160,000 after buying an additional 41,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 426,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $246,659,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,889,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.86.

In other news, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total value of $14,964,145.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,281 shares of company stock worth $53,964,776 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHW opened at $723.99 on Thursday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $729.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $692.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $623.97.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

