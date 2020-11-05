Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,057,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after acquiring an additional 41,925 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 131,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $108,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,080.23 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $579.40 and a 12-month high of $1,098.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,004.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $878.72.

In other news, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total transaction of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,635,474.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,589 shares of company stock worth $8,189,208 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTD. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $756.55.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

