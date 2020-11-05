Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,413,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,189,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,058,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,940 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,666,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,522,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,061 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 742.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,683,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,487,000 after buying an additional 3,246,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Sunday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.65.

Shares of EMR opened at $68.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $78.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

