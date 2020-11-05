Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,050 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,146,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,786,267,000 after acquiring an additional 912,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,440,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,628,000 after buying an additional 702,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,811,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,739,000 after acquiring an additional 855,564 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,784,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,370,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $164.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $103.11 and a 52 week high of $182.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.12.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ADP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $149.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.93.

In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,855 shares in the company, valued at $456,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,866 shares of company stock worth $13,194,531 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

