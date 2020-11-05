Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 1,446 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,650 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,446 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth $2,493,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Medtronic by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 282,590 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,914,000 after acquiring an additional 67,577 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 307,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their target price on Medtronic from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.69.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.83. The company has a market cap of $137.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $72.13 and a 52 week high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. Medtronic’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total value of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

