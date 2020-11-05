Eads & Heald Wealth Management Sells 2,859 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aflac by 15.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 11.8% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in Aflac by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,292,000 after purchasing an additional 38,351 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $36.53 on Thursday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.42.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.25. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Aflac from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aflac currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.13 per share, with a total value of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

