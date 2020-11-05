Eads & Heald Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 10,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 42,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 21,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $29,915.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,251. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CL opened at $83.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $58.49 and a 1-year high of $85.64. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.19%.

CL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

