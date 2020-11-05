Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Easterly Government Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $21.80 on Thursday. Easterly Government Properties has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $29.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total transaction of $140,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEA. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.7% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.9% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 168,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

