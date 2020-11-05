Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DEA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.33.

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.31 and its 200-day moving average is $23.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $61.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is 86.67%.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $148,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,285.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.59, for a total transaction of $127,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 16,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,182.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $1,384,375. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $126,952,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 87.0% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,476,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after buying an additional 686,830 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 298.7% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 390,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after buying an additional 292,700 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 46.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 855,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,767,000 after buying an additional 271,333 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,387,000 after buying an additional 235,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

