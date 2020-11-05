Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Receives $44.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on Eaton Vance from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded Eaton Vance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th.

Shares of Eaton Vance stock opened at $61.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.89. Eaton Vance has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $62.45.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 26th. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.05 million. Eaton Vance had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance in the second quarter worth $17,727,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,973,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,561,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $60,278,000 after buying an additional 272,061 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at about $9,843,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 25.0% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,268,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,408,000 after buying an additional 253,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Company Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

