Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Shares Gap Down to $0.40

Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.40, but opened at $0.38. Echo Energy shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 1,134,645 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.37 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95.

Echo Energy Company Profile (LON:ECHO)

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

