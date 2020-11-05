Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,720 shares during the period. Ecolab makes up about 1.5% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $13,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,365,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,852,850,000 after acquiring an additional 355,923 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,095,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $793,980,000 after purchasing an additional 344,404 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,186,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $633,882,000 after purchasing an additional 49,985 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,134,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,977,000 after buying an additional 28,532 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 4.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,631,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $523,466,000 after buying an additional 100,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $191.89 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.60 and a fifty-two week high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $54.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total transaction of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.62.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

