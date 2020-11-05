Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 165.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 139,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after buying an additional 86,561 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 212.7% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 256.8% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 12,880 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 200.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 297.9% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EW. Cowen raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.61.

EW opened at $75.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.59. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 17.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,249 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $175,961.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,607.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $910,292.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,181 shares in the company, valued at $31,839,061.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,578 shares of company stock worth $35,633,666 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.