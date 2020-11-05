Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) shares rose 8.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 335,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 399,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ELVT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elevate Credit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Get Elevate Credit alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $110.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.98.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $117.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.38 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 48.5% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 346,100 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Elevate Credit in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Elevate Credit by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,354 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elevate Credit during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elevate Credit by 67.6% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.46% of the company’s stock.

About Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT)

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Elevate Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevate Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.