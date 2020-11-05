Elrond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.44 Million (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 5th. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $98.14 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elrond token can now be bought for $7.16 or 0.00048189 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Binance and Dcoin. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond Profile

Elrond’s launch date was March 16th, 2019. Elrond’s total supply is 20,202,272 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,710,605 tokens. The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elrond’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond Token Trading

Elrond can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Dcoin, Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elrond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

