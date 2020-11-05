Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.30. Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) shares last traded at $4.44, with a volume of 5,241,920 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70.

About Empire Metals Limited (EEE.L) (LON:EEE)

Empire Metals Limited engages in the exploration and development of copper and gold properties in Georgia and Austria. Its principal property is 50% owned the Bolnisi Copper and Gold project that covers an area of over 860 square kilometers located in Georgia. The company was formerly known as Georgian Mining Corporation and changed its name to Empire Metals Limited in February 2020.

