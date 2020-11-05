Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Price Target Cut to $78.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encompass Health currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $90.00.

NYSE:EHC opened at $64.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.05. Encompass Health has a 12 month low of $48.01 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

