Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Given New $9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Energy Transfer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.82.

Shares of ET stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $3.75 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 107.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

