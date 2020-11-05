Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Trading 4.4% Higher

Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.14 and last traded at $0.14. 967,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 5,280,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.14 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enservco stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enservco Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 465,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Enservco as of its most recent SEC filing.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through Well Enhancement Services, Water Transfer Services, Water Hauling Services, and Construction Services segments. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, water transfer, bacteria and scale treatment, freshwater and saltwater hauling, fluid disposal, frac tank rental, well site construction, and other general oil field services.

