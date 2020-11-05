Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGR opened at $176.18 on Tuesday. Enstar Group has a fifty-two week low of $94.58 and a fifty-two week high of $213.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The insurance provider reported $26.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $246.24 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGR. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,649,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 305,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,333 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,243,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 726,120 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,929,000 after purchasing an additional 21,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enstar Group by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,049 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

