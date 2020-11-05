Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on EVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enviva Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Enviva Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Enviva Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $37.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 310.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Enviva Partners has a 12-month low of $20.63 and a 12-month high of $44.87.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.38). Enviva Partners had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 3.43%. Analysts expect that Enviva Partners will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is 510.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Enviva Partners by 61.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the second quarter valued at about $226,000.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in dedicated and co-fired power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators primarily in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company.

