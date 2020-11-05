EPG Wealth Management LLC Has $451,000 Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 813 shares during the quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,712 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,113 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,277 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,129 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 4,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total transaction of $174,253.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,296,188.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,272.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSCO opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.07. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 34.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

