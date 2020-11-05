Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock opened at C$93.55 on Thursday. Equitable Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$44.57 and a 12 month high of C$121.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$73.21. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58.

In other news, Director Daniel Lee Dickinson sold 7,032 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.25, for a total value of C$550,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 780 shares in the company, valued at C$61,035. Also, Senior Officer Timothy James Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.00, for a total value of C$202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,252,989. Insiders have sold 12,518 shares of company stock worth $1,006,488 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$95.00 to C$104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$80.00 to C$89.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Cormark raised their price target on Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$100.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

