Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cabot Oil & Gas Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) – Capital One Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Cabot Oil & Gas in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.64.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 16.73%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Cabot Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.58.

Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.98. Cabot Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $13.06 and a 12-month high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, General Counsel George Kevin Cunningham sold 54,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total value of $1,014,643.30. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 52,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,106.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,516 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

