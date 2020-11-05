Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harsco Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Harsco in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst C. Howe now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Harsco’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Get Harsco alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of HSC opened at $12.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harsco has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $23.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.45.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Harsco had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harsco by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Harsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $456,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,144,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,966,000 after acquiring an additional 913,626 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Harsco by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 162,671 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Harsco by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.