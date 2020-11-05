Establishment Labs (ESTA) to Release Earnings on Monday

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 69.87% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The business had revenue of $10.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.40 million. On average, analysts expect Establishment Labs to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ESTA opened at $25.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $592.59 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.30. Establishment Labs has a twelve month low of $7.56 and a twelve month high of $29.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.64.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

