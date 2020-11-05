Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s share price was up 7.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.21 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 248,794 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,013,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Ever-Glory International Group alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.11.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.09 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%.

About Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ever-Glory International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ever-Glory International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.