EverGreenCoin (EGC) Trading Down 11.5% Over Last 7 Days

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, EverGreenCoin has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a total market capitalization of $331,782.31 and $105.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14,766.33 or 0.99539783 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00029041 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.77 or 0.00429896 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.80 or 0.00564905 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00086011 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002817 BTC.

EverGreenCoin Coin Profile

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,485,389 coins. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org . The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

