Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Raises Dividend to $0.54 Per Share

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.535 per share on Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.04. Evergy has a one year low of $42.01 and a one year high of $76.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Evergy in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri. It generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas and oil, uranium, wind, hydroelectric, landfill gas, and solar energy sources, as well as other renewable sources.

