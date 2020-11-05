Everipedia (IQ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $689,101.00

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. Everipedia has a market cap of $18.85 million and approximately $689,101.00 worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, OTCBTC, Bitfinex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006738 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00069956 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00181420 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00027655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.22 or 0.01044984 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000163 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Everipedia’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,014,484,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,551,511,385 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everipedia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, Upbit, DragonEX, Bancor Network and Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

