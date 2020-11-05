EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EVO Payments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of EVO Payments from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.11.

EVO Payments stock opened at $22.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.42. EVO Payments has a 52 week low of $10.12 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.90 and a beta of 1.67.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.10. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $94.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EVO Payments will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total value of $56,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,149.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brendan F. Tansill sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total transaction of $141,857.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,442,634.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,252 shares of company stock worth $722,237 over the last quarter. 51.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 291,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 26,718 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 205,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 87,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

